In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For BrightView Hldgs

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for BrightView Hldgs (NYSE:BV), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 0 0 1 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 1 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated BrightView Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $18.73, accompanied by a high estimate of $22.00 and a low estimate of $12.90. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 18.77% increase from the previous average price target of $15.77.

The standing of BrightView Hldgs among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carl Reichardt BTIG Announces Buy $22.00 - Jeffrey Stevenson Loop Capital Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 George Tong Goldman Sachs Raises Sell $12.90 $11.30 Andrew Wittmann Baird Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.00

BrightView Holdings Inc is a provider of commercial landscaping services in the United States. The company provides commercial landscaping services, landscape maintenance, and enhancements to tree care and landscape development. It operates through two segments namely Maintenance Services, and Development Services. The Maintenance Services are self-performed through a national branch network and are route-based in nature, and the Development Services are comprised of sophisticated design, coordination, and installation of landscapes at recognizable corporate, athletic, and university complexes. The company generates a majority of its revenue from Maintenance Services.

BrightView Hldgs's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, BrightView Hldgs faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.02% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: BrightView Hldgs's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.44%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): BrightView Hldgs's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.83% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.31%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: BrightView Hldgs's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.73, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

