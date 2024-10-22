In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For Bridge Investment Group

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Bridge Investment Group, presenting an average target of $11.88, a high estimate of $14.00, and a low estimate of $11.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 22.85% from the previous average price target of $9.67.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Bridge Investment Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brennan Hawken UBS Raises Neutral $11.00 $7.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $14.00 $11.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $11.50 $11.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $11.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Bridge Investment Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Bridge Investment Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bridge Investment Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Bridge Investment Group's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Bridge Investment Group analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Bridge Investment Group

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc is a vertically integrated investment manager, diversified across specialized asset classes. The company combines its nationwide operating platform with dedicated teams of investment professionals focused on various specialized and synergistic investment platforms, including real estate, credit, renewable energy, and secondaries strategies. Its broad range of products and vertically integrated structure allow it to capture new market opportunities and serve investors with various investment objectives. The company operates Its business in a single segment, alternative investment management, diversified across specialized and synergistic investment platforms.

Financial Milestones: Bridge Investment Group's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Bridge Investment Group's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.03%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bridge Investment Group's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3.38%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.06%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bridge Investment Group's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.29%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Bridge Investment Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.31, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BRDG

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Citigroup Maintains Buy Dec 2021 Citigroup Maintains Buy Aug 2021 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for BRDG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.