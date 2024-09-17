In-Depth Examination Of 4 Analyst Recommendations For ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) has been analyzed by 4 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $85.5, a high estimate of $94.00, and a low estimate of $60.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 3.66%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of ANI Pharmaceuticals by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $94.00 $94.00 Gregory Fraser Truist Securities Lowers Hold $60.00 $80.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $94.00 $94.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $94.00 $87.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to ANI Pharmaceuticals. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of ANI Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of ANI Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of ANI Pharmaceuticals's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into ANI Pharmaceuticals's Background

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc develops, manufactures, and markets generic prescription pharmaceuticals. It manufactures liquid, powder, and oral solid dose products. Its areas of product development include narcotics, oncolytic, hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. Some of its generic products include Erythromycin ethyl succinate, Esterified Estrogen with Methyltestosterone (EEMT), Etodolac Fenofibrate, Fluvoxamine, Hydrocortisone Enema and Vancomycin. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

ANI Pharmaceuticals: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, ANI Pharmaceuticals showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 18.44% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: ANI Pharmaceuticals's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1.95%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ANI Pharmaceuticals's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.59%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ANI Pharmaceuticals's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -0.29%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: ANI Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

