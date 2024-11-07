In-Depth Examination Of 36 Analyst Recommendations For Walmart

Across the recent three months, 36 analysts have shared their insights on Walmart (NYSE:WMT), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 20 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 2 7 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 9 10 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Walmart, presenting an average target of $85.08, a high estimate of $98.00, and a low estimate of $73.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 9.44% from the previous average price target of $77.74.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The perception of Walmart by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $88.00 $87.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $90.00 $88.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $90.00 $81.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $87.00 $86.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $85.00 $82.00 Dean Rosenblum Bernstein Announces Outperform $95.00 - Rupesh Parikh Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $90.00 $81.00 Bradley Thomas Keybanc Raises Overweight $86.00 $82.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $92.00 $81.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $92.00 $82.00 Peter Benedict Baird Raises Outperform $90.00 $82.00 Paul Lejuez Citigroup Raises Buy $98.00 $75.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Buy $89.00 $76.00 Karen Short Melius Research Announces Buy $95.00 - Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $88.00 $81.00 Corey Tarlowe Jefferies Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $80.00 $78.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Robert Drbul Guggenheim Raises Buy $81.00 $75.00 Krisztina Katai Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $83.00 $77.00 Robert Ohmes B of A Securities Raises Buy $85.00 $75.00 Oliver Chen TD Cowen Raises Buy $85.00 $80.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $81.00 $73.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Raises Hold $76.00 $64.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $83.00 $81.00 Michael Lasser UBS Raises Buy $81.00 $74.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $78.00 $74.00 Bill Kirk Roth MKM Raises Buy $81.00 $71.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $81.00 $75.00 Seth Sigman Barclays Raises Overweight $78.00 $66.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Raises Outperform $80.00 $74.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Raises Overweight $83.00 $81.00 Simeon Gutman Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $82.00 $75.00 Joe Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Raises Outperform $82.00 $75.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $73.00 $71.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Walmart. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Walmart compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Walmart's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Walmart's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Walmart analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Walmart

Walmart serves as the preeminent retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 stores globally. Walmart generated over $440 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2024, with Sam's Club contributing another $86 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $115 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 240 million customers globally each week.

Understanding the Numbers: Walmart's Finances

Market Capitalization: Positioned above industry average, the company's market capitalization underscores its superiority in size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Walmart displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 4.77%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Walmart's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Walmart's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.43%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.77%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Walmart's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.73.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WMT

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight Feb 2022 Raymond James Maintains Outperform Feb 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for WMT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.