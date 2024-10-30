In-Depth Examination Of 29 Analyst Recommendations For Biomarin Pharmaceutical

Throughout the last three months, 29 analysts have evaluated Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.
The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.
|Bullish
|Somewhat Bullish
|Indifferent
|Somewhat Bearish
|Bearish
|Total Ratings
|8
|12
|9
|0
|0
|Last 30D
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1M Ago
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2M Ago
|4
|5
|5
|0
|0
|3M Ago
|3
|5
|2
|0
|0
Analysts have recently evaluated Biomarin Pharmaceutical and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $99.79, accompanied by a high estimate of $122.00 and a low estimate of $65.00. This current average represents a 5.98% decrease from the previous average price target of $106.14.
Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study
The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Biomarin Pharmaceutical by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.
|Analyst
|Analyst Firm
|Action Taken
|Rating
|Current Price Target
|Prior Price Target
|Eliana Merle
|UBS
|Raises
|Buy
|$106.00
|$104.00
|Joel Beatty
|Baird
|Lowers
|Neutral
|$65.00
|$72.00
|Danielle Brill
|Raymond James
|Announces
|Outperform
|$79.00
|-
|Luca Issi
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$80.00
|$85.00
|Gena Wang
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$86.00
|$110.00
|George Farmer
|Scotiabank
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$78.00
|$95.00
|Joon Lee
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$90.00
|$118.00
|Mohit Bansal
|Wells Fargo
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$90.00
|$115.00
|Luca Issi
|RBC Capital
|Lowers
|Sector Perform
|$85.00
|$100.00
|Geoff Meacham
|B of A Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$115.00
|$130.00
|Paul Matteis
|Stifel
|Lowers
|Buy
|$87.00
|$115.00
|William Pickering
|Bernstein
|Lowers
|Outperform
|$90.00
|$116.00
|Whitney Ijem
|Canaccord Genuity
|Maintains
|Hold
|$93.00
|$93.00
|Olivia Brayer
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$110.00
|$110.00
|Jessica Fye
|JP Morgan
|Raises
|Overweight
|$120.00
|$111.00
|Luca Issi
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Sector Perform
|$100.00
|$100.00
|George Farmer
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Perform
|$95.00
|$86.00
|Joon Lee
|Truist Securities
|Lowers
|Buy
|$118.00
|$140.00
|Christopher Raymond
|Piper Sandler
|Raises
|Overweight
|$122.00
|$107.00
|Christopher Raymond
|Piper Sandler
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$107.00
|$107.00
|Paul Matteis
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$115.00
|$112.00
|William Pickering
|Bernstein
|Raises
|Outperform
|$110.00
|$94.00
|Phil Nadeau
|TD Cowen
|Lowers
|Buy
|$120.00
|$125.00
|George Farmer
|Scotiabank
|Raises
|Sector Perform
|$86.00
|$85.00
|Paul Matteis
|Stifel
|Raises
|Buy
|$112.00
|$108.00
|Luca Issi
|RBC Capital
|Maintains
|Sector Perform
|$100.00
|$100.00
|Gena Wang
|Barclays
|Lowers
|Overweight
|$110.00
|$111.00
|Cory Kasimov
|Evercore ISI Group
|Raises
|Outperform
|$115.00
|$113.00
|Olivia Brayer
|Cantor Fitzgerald
|Maintains
|Overweight
|$110.00
|$110.00
Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Biomarin Pharmaceutical. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Biomarin Pharmaceutical compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Biomarin Pharmaceutical's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.
Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Biomarin Pharmaceutical's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.
Stay up to date on Biomarin Pharmaceutical analyst ratings.
All You Need to Know About Biomarin Pharmaceutical
BioMarin's focus is on rare-disease therapies. Genzyme markets Aldurazyme through its joint venture with BioMarin, and BioMarin markets Naglazyme, Vimizim, and Brineura independently. BioMarin also markets Kuvan and Palynziq to treat the rare metabolic disorder PKU. Voxzogo (vosoritide) was approved in achondroplasia in 2021. BioMarin's Roctavian (hemophilia A gene therapy) was approved in Europe in 2022 and in the US in 2023.
Understanding the Numbers: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's Finances
Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.
Revenue Growth: Biomarin Pharmaceutical's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 19.61%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.
Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 15.05%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.
Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.07%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.
Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.54%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.
Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.21.
The Basics of Analyst Ratings
Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.
Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.
Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.