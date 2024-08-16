In-Depth Examination Of 28 Analyst Recommendations For Salesforce

Throughout the last three months, 28 analysts have evaluated Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 9 10 8 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 8 10 7 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $291.07, a high estimate of $350.00, and a low estimate of $230.00. A decline of 10.9% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A clear picture of Salesforce's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brad Sills B of A Securities Raises Buy $316.00 $288.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral $250.00 $250.00 Frederick Havemeyer Macquarie Lowers Outperform $275.00 $330.00 Tyler Radke Citigroup Lowers Neutral $260.00 $323.00 Raimo Lenschow Barclays Lowers Overweight $305.00 $355.00 Brent Thill Jefferies Lowers Buy $350.00 $360.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Lowers Hold $285.00 $330.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $230.00 $300.00 Mark Murphy JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $300.00 $310.00 Mark Moerdler Bernstein Raises Underperform $234.00 $231.00 Brad Zelnick Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $300.00 $350.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $250.00 $300.00 Brian Peterson Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $325.00 $380.00 Karl Keirstead UBS Lowers Neutral $250.00 $310.00 Kirk Materne Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $300.00 $330.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Lowers Outperform $265.00 $335.00 Parker Lane Stifel Lowers Buy $300.00 $350.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Lowers Buy $300.00 $360.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $300.00 $350.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $280.00 $325.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Lowers Buy $300.00 $345.00 Keith Weiss Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $320.00 $350.00 Rob Oliver Baird Lowers Outperform $295.00 $355.00 Scott Berg Needham Maintains Buy $345.00 $345.00 Brent Bracelin Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $250.00 $300.00 Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $315.00 $325.00 Rishi Jaluria RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $350.00 $350.00 Michael Turrin Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $300.00 $310.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Salesforce. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Salesforce compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Salesforce's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

All You Need to Know About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

A Deep Dive into Salesforce's Financials

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Salesforce's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.74%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Salesforce's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.79% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Salesforce's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.57%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Salesforce's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, Salesforce adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

