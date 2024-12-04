In-Depth Examination Of 27 Analyst Recommendations For Uber Technologies

Throughout the last three months, 27 analysts have evaluated Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 14 12 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 9 7 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 4 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Uber Technologies, revealing an average target of $92.59, a high estimate of $120.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Marking an increase of 2.97%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $89.92.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Uber Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $95.00 $95.00 Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $103.00 $96.00 Rob Sanderson Loop Capital Raises Buy $86.00 $84.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $84.00 $82.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $90.00 $97.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $82.00 $80.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $95.00 $99.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Lowers Overweight $85.00 $90.00 Ronald Josey JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $95.00 $80.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $120.00 $90.00 Robert Mollins Gordon Haskett Announces Buy $85.00 - Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Justin Post B of A Securities Raises Buy $96.00 $88.00 John Colantuoni Jefferies Raises Buy $105.00 $100.00 Lloyd Walmsley UBS Raises Buy $114.00 $102.00 Tom White DA Davidson Maintains Buy $82.00 $82.00 Jairam Nathan Daiwa Capital Announces Neutral $84.00 - Justin Post B of A Securities Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $99.00 $88.00 Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $95.00 $90.00 Josh Beck Raymond James Announces Strong Buy $90.00 - Deepak Mathivanan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $90.00 $90.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight $97.00 $97.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Uber Technologies's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Uber Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Uber Technologies: A Closer Look

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Understanding the Numbers: Uber Technologies's Finances

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Uber Technologies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 20.4%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Uber Technologies's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 23.35% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Uber Technologies's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 19.26%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Uber Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.89% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, Uber Technologies adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

