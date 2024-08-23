In-Depth Examination Of 23 Analyst Recommendations For Uber Technologies

In the preceding three months, 23 analysts have released ratings for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 12 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 6 6 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Uber Technologies, revealing an average target of $88.13, a high estimate of $98.00, and a low estimate of $75.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 2.03% increase from the previous average price target of $86.38.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Uber Technologies. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Justin Post B of A Securities Maintains Buy $88.00 $88.00 Ronald Josey JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $80.00 $75.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $98.00 $96.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $90.00 $89.00 Eric Sheridan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $90.00 $85.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $97.00 $91.00 Mark Mahaney Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $90.00 $80.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Raises Buy $88.00 $86.00 Tom White DA Davidson Raises Buy $82.00 $81.00 Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Ronald Josey JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $75.00 $75.00 Brian Pitz BMO Capital Maintains Outperform $92.00 $92.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $95.00 $90.00 John Blackledge TD Cowen Raises Buy $90.00 $88.00 Conor Cunningham Melius Research Announces Hold $77.00 - Shweta Khajuria Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $90.00 - Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $90.00 $90.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $91.00 $89.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $88.00 $86.00 Ronald Josey Citigroup Raises Buy $96.00 $93.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $90.00 $90.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Uber Technologies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Uber Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Uber Technologies's Background

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 150 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Uber Technologies

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Uber Technologies's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 15.93%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Uber Technologies's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 9.49%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Uber Technologies's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.67%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Uber Technologies's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.5% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Uber Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.9.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

