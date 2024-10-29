In-Depth Examination Of 20 Analyst Recommendations For Neurocrine Biosciences

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 20 analysts have published ratings on Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 9 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 6 4 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $161.9, with a high estimate of $219.00 and a low estimate of $114.00. This current average reflects an increase of 1.99% from the previous average price target of $158.74.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Neurocrine Biosciences. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $114.00 $128.00 Danielle Brill Raymond James Announces Outperform $155.00 - Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $133.00 $133.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $133.00 $136.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $155.00 $155.00 Carter Gould Barclays Lowers Overweight $160.00 $180.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $155.00 $170.00 Evan Seigerman BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $128.00 $142.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $159.00 $131.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $136.00 $143.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $190.00 $190.00 Akash Tewari Jefferies Raises Buy $189.00 $177.00 Anupam Rama JP Morgan Raises Overweight $181.00 $173.00 Andrew Fein HC Wainwright & Co. Raises Buy $190.00 $160.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $143.00 $136.00 Yatin Suneja Guggenheim Raises Buy $180.00 $170.00 David Hoang Citigroup Raises Neutral $158.00 $150.00 Jay Olson Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $219.00 $216.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $180.00 $169.00 Brian Skorney Baird Raises Outperform $180.00 $157.00

Neurocrine Biosciences Inc is a research-based pharmaceutical company advancing drug candidates in the central nervous system and endocrine-related categories. The company's three late stage clinical programs are elagolix which is hormone releasing antagonist for women's health, opicapone which is an inhibitor for parkinson's patients, and ingrezza for tourette syndrome.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Neurocrine Biosciences's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 30.37%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Neurocrine Biosciences's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 11.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 2.66%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Neurocrine Biosciences's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.92% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Neurocrine Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.1.

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

