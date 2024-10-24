In-Depth Examination Of 18 Analyst Recommendations For Charles Schwab

In the preceding three months, 18 analysts have released ratings for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 11 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 7 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Charles Schwab, revealing an average target of $73.28, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. Observing a 0.05% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $73.24.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Charles Schwab is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $74.00 $68.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $74.00 $64.00 Craig Siegenthaler B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $61.00 $63.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Overweight $87.00 $86.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $75.00 $70.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $65.00 $64.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $74.00 $67.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $81.00 $76.00 Devin Ryan JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $84.00 $82.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $68.00 $70.00 Daniel Fannon Jefferies Lowers Buy $73.00 $79.00 Christopher Allen Citigroup Lowers Neutral $72.00 $75.00 Alexander Blostein Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $67.00 $71.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $70.00 - Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Outperform $80.00 $80.00 Michael Cyprys Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $70.00 $71.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $80.00 $79.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $64.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Charles Schwab. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Charles Schwab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Charles Schwab's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Charles Schwab's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab operates in brokerage, wealth management, banking, and asset management. It runs a large network of brick-and-mortar brokerage branch offices and a well-established online investing website, and it has mobile trading capabilities. It also operates a bank and a proprietary asset-management business and offers services to independent investment advisors. Schwab is among the largest firms in the investment business, with over $8 trillion of client assets at the end of December 2023. Nearly all of its revenue is from the United States.

Key Indicators: Charles Schwab's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: With an elevated market capitalization, the company stands out above industry averages, showcasing substantial size and market acknowledgment.

Revenue Growth: Charles Schwab's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 3.35%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.8%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Charles Schwab's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.17%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.28%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.7, Charles Schwab adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

