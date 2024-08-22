In-Depth Examination Of 18 Analyst Recommendations For Boston Scientific

Across the recent three months, 18 analysts have shared their insights on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 0 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Boston Scientific, presenting an average target of $87.33, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. This current average has increased by 6.27% from the previous average price target of $82.18.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Boston Scientific is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $92.00 $90.00 Matt Miksic Barclays Raises Overweight $86.00 $78.00 Jayson Bedford Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $91.00 $85.00 Pito Chickering Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $78.00 $73.00 Shagun Singh RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $85.00 $85.00 Robbie Marcus JP Morgan Raises Overweight $85.00 $82.00 William Plovanic Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $88.00 $83.00 David Rescott Baird Raises Outperform $91.00 $90.00 Mike Matson Needham Raises Buy $86.00 $82.00 Joshua Jennings TD Cowen Raises Buy $86.00 $77.00 Richard Newitter Truist Securities Raises Buy $90.00 $86.00 Marie Thibault BTIG Raises Buy $84.00 $80.00 Patrick Wood Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $92.00 $79.00 Joanne Wuensch Citigroup Raises Buy $90.00 $87.00 Vijay Kumar Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $81.00 $78.00 Mike Matson Needham Maintains Buy $82.00 $82.00 David Roman Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $90.00 - John Eade Argus Research Raises Buy $95.00 $80.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Boston Scientific. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Boston Scientific compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Boston Scientific's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Boston Scientific's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Boston Scientific Better

Boston Scientific produces less invasive medical devices that are inserted into the human body through small openings or cuts. It manufactures products for use in angioplasty, blood clot filtration, kidney stone management, cardiac rhythm management, catheter-directed ultrasound imaging, upper gastrointestinal tract diagnostics, interventional oncology, neuromodulation for chronic pain, and treatment of incontinence. The firm markets its devices to healthcare professionals and institutions globally. Foreign sales account for nearly half of the firm's total sales.

Boston Scientific's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Boston Scientific showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 14.48% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Health Care sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Boston Scientific's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 7.86%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Boston Scientific's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.88%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Boston Scientific's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.54, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

