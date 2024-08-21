In-Depth Examination Of 17 Analyst Recommendations For Zeta Global Holdings

In the preceding three months, 17 analysts have released ratings for Zeta Global Holdings (NYSE:ZETA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 5 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 5 3 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $25.82, a high estimate of $32.00, and a low estimate of $20.00. Observing a 26.76% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $20.37.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Zeta Global Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan MacDonald Needham Maintains Buy $28.00 $28.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $28.00 $20.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Overweight $28.00 $18.00 Jason Kreyer Craig-Hallum Raises Buy $32.00 $22.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $24.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Raises Outperform $29.00 $23.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $28.00 $20.00 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Raises Buy $30.00 $23.00 Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $29.00 $20.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $30.00 $18.00 Zach Cummins B. Riley Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $18.50 Terry Tillman Truist Securities Announces Buy $23.00 - Brian Schwartz Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $20.00 $18.00 David Hynes Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $20.00 $17.00 Matthew Swanson RBC Capital Announces Outperform $20.00 - Koji Ikeda B of A Securities Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00 Ryan MacDonald Needham Raises Buy $20.00 $18.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Zeta Global Holdings. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Zeta Global Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Zeta Global Holdings's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Zeta Global Holdings's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Zeta Global Holdings: A Closer Look

Zeta Global Holdings Corp is an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software. It serves enterprise customers across multiple industries, including financial services, insurance, telecommunications, automotive, travel and hospitality, and retail. Its Zeta Marketing Platform, or ZMP, is an omnichannel marketing platform with identity data at its core. The ZMP can analyze billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing.

Key Indicators: Zeta Global Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Zeta Global Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 32.61%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Zeta Global Holdings's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -12.32%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zeta Global Holdings's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -13.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.95%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zeta Global Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.85. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

