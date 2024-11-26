In-Depth Examination Of 17 Analyst Recommendations For Synovus Finl

During the last three months, 17 analysts shared their evaluations of Synovus Finl (NYSE:SNV), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 6 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 4 4 4 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $54.88, along with a high estimate of $64.00 and a low estimate of $46.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $50.60, the current average has increased by 8.46%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

The standing of Synovus Finl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $62.00 $52.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $64.00 $56.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $54.00 $48.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $51.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $57.00 $52.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $57.00 $48.00 Kevin Fitzsimmons DA Davidson Raises Buy $60.00 $53.00 Russell Gunther Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $52.00 $46.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Overweight $59.00 $52.00 Jared Shaw Barclays Raises Overweight $56.00 $49.00 Jon Arfstrom RBC Capital Raises Outperform $57.00 $49.00 Benjamin Gerlinger Citigroup Announces Buy $53.00 - Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $52.00 $55.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $48.00 $50.00 Timur Braziler Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $48.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $52.00 $50.00 Michael Rose Raymond James Announces Outperform $49.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Synovus Finl. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Synovus Finl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Synovus Finl's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Synovus Finl's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Synovus Finl analyst ratings.

Delving into Synovus Finl's Background

Synovus Financial Corp provides commercial and consumer banking in addition to a full suite of specialized products & services such as private banking, treasury management, wealth management, mortgage services, premium finance, asset-based lending, structured lending, capital markets, & international banking to clients through the wholly-owned subsidiary bank, Synovus Bank, and other offices in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee. It has four segments Wholesale Banking, Community Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services, out of which the majority is from the Wholesale banking segment.

Synovus Finl: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Synovus Finl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 7.65% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: Synovus Finl's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 30.51%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Synovus Finl's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.63%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Synovus Finl's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.28%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.42.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

