In-Depth Examination Of 16 Analyst Recommendations For PNC Finl Servs Gr

16 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on PNC Finl Servs Gr (NYSE:PNC) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 4 3 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 2 3 0 3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $185.81, along with a high estimate of $209.00 and a low estimate of $162.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $174.06, the current average has increased by 6.75%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of PNC Finl Servs Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $180.00 $189.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Buy $200.00 $185.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $177.00 $165.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Raises Buy $200.00 $175.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $165.00 $167.00 Richard Ramsden Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $182.00 $165.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $198.00 $179.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Overweight $209.00 $199.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $200.00 $184.00 David Konrad Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Underperform $162.00 $152.00 Whit Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $204.00 $194.00 Gerard Cassidy RBC Capital Raises Outperform $184.00 $155.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Raises Neutral $185.00 $169.00 Erika Najarian UBS Raises Buy $179.00 $165.00 Ken Usdin Jefferies Raises Hold $164.00 $162.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $184.00 $180.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to PNC Finl Servs Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of PNC Finl Servs Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for PNC Finl Servs Gr's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into PNC Finl Servs Gr's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know PNC Finl Servs Gr Better

PNC Financial Services Group is a diversified financial services company offering retail banking, corporate and institutional banking, asset management, and residential mortgage banking across the United States.

PNC Finl Servs Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: PNC Finl Servs Gr's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.75%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: PNC Finl Servs Gr's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 29.01%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 2.61%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): PNC Finl Servs Gr's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.24%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.36.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

