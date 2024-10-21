In-Depth Examination Of 16 Analyst Recommendations For Comerica

In the preceding three months, 16 analysts have released ratings for Comerica (NYSE:CMA), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 8 3 0 Last 30D 0 1 2 2 0 1M Ago 1 1 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $63.62, a high estimate of $75.00, and a low estimate of $51.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.36% increase from the previous average price target of $56.12.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Comerica by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $70.00 $66.00 Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $51.00 $43.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Raises Overweight $70.00 $64.00 Anthony Elian JP Morgan Raises Neutral $70.00 $65.00 Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Underweight $66.00 $56.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $65.00 $57.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $63.00 $55.00 Ebrahim Poonawala B of A Securities Lowers Underperform $52.00 $55.00 John Pancari Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $64.00 $58.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $63.00 $61.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $75.00 $52.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Hold $66.00 $53.00 Terry McEvoy Stephens & Co. Maintains Overweight $58.00 $58.00 Peter Winter DA Davidson Maintains Neutral $55.00 $55.00 Christopher Mcgratty Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Outperform $69.00 $50.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $61.00 $50.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Comerica

With assets of around $80 billion, Comerica is primarily a relationship-based commercial bank headquartered in Dallas. In addition to Texas, Comerica's other primary geographies are California and Michigan, with locations also in Arizona and Florida and select businesses operating in several other states as well as Canada and Mexico.

Comerica: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Comerica's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -10.82%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Financials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Comerica's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 24.27%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Comerica's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.5% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Comerica's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, Comerica adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

