In-Depth Examination Of 15 Analyst Recommendations For Moderna

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 9 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 2 5 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $85.4, a high estimate of $139.00, and a low estimate of $55.00. A decline of 22.58% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Moderna. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $59.00 $70.00 Eliana Merle UBS Lowers Buy $108.00 $140.00 Courtney Breen Bernstein Announces Market Perform $55.00 - Michael Yee Jefferies Lowers Hold $55.00 $65.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $75.00 $75.00 Salveen Richter Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $139.00 $178.00 Gena Wang Barclays Lowers Overweight $125.00 $155.00 Geoff Meacham B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $110.00 $130.00 Edward Tenthoff Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $115.00 $157.00 Tyler Van Buren TD Cowen Lowers Hold $60.00 $70.00 Luca Issi RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $75.00 $90.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $70.00 $88.00 Michael Yee Jefferies Lowers Hold $65.00 $120.00 Yifeng Liu HSBC Announces Hold $82.00 - Jessica Fye JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $88.00 $96.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Moderna. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Moderna compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Moderna's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Moderna's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Moderna analyst ratings.

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

Breaking Down Moderna's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Moderna's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -30.06%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Moderna's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -578.73%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Moderna's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -10.43%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -7.89%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Moderna's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for MRNA

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Hold Feb 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Feb 2022 SVB Leerink Maintains Underperform

View More Analyst Ratings for MRNA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.