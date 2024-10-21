In-Depth Examination Of 15 Analyst Recommendations For Hyatt Hotels

In the latest quarter, 15 analysts provided ratings for Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 9 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 6 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $158.93, along with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 1.16%.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hyatt Hotels is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Shaun Kelley B of A Securities Raises Buy $175.00 $165.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $155.00 $145.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Raises Buy $169.00 $164.00 Lizzie Dove Goldman Sachs Announces Neutral $151.00 - Brandt Montour Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $151.00 $146.00 Richard Clarke Bernstein Lowers Outperform $178.00 $185.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Hold $151.00 $141.00 Christopher Stathoulopoulos Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $150.00 $160.00 Patrick Scholes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $164.00 $168.00 Carlo Santarelli Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $120.00 $127.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $153.00 $161.00 Michael Bellisario Baird Lowers Neutral $158.00 $162.00 Duane Pfennigwerth Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $145.00 $155.00 Chad Beynon Macquarie Lowers Outperform $164.00 $168.00 Ben Chaiken Mizuho Lowers Outperform $200.00 $204.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Hyatt Hotels. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hyatt Hotels compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hyatt Hotels's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hyatt Hotels's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hyatt Hotels

Hyatt is an operator of owned (4% of total rooms) and managed and franchised (96%) properties across around 20 upscale luxury brands, which includes vacation brands (Apple Leisure Group, Hyatt Ziva, and Hyatt Zilara), the recently launched full-service lifestyle brand Hyatt Centric, the soft lifestyle brand Unbound, the wellness brand Miraval, and the midscale extended-stay brand Studios. Hyatt acquired Two Roads Hospitality in 2018 and Apple Leisure Group in 2021. The regional exposure as a percentage of total rooms is 54% Americas, 22% rest of world, and 23% Asia-Pacific.

Financial Milestones: Hyatt Hotels's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Hyatt Hotels's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.12% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Hyatt Hotels's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 21.08%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hyatt Hotels's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 9.56%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hyatt Hotels's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.93%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hyatt Hotels's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.08.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

