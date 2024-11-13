In-Depth Examination Of 15 Analyst Recommendations For Honeywell Intl

Analysts' ratings for Honeywell Intl (NASDAQ:HON) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 15 analysts.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 11 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $233.6, a high estimate of $298.00, and a low estimate of $207.00. Observing a 4.32% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $223.93.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The perception of Honeywell Intl by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Damian Karas UBS Raises Buy $298.00 $215.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $254.00 $215.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Overweight $252.00 $229.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $253.00 $213.00 Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Lowers Buy $244.00 $248.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Overweight $229.00 $232.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $213.00 $214.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $233.00 $235.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $215.00 $207.00 Peter Arment Baird Lowers Neutral $217.00 $223.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $230.00 $250.00 Stephen Tusa JP Morgan Raises Neutral $235.00 $225.00 Joseph O'Dea Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $207.00 $215.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $214.00 $214.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Equal-Weight $210.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Honeywell Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Honeywell Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Honeywell Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Honeywell Intl's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Honeywell Intl analyst ratings.

Delving into Honeywell Intl's Background

Honeywell traces its roots to 1885 with Albert Butz's firm, Butz Thermo-Electric Regulator, which produced a predecessor to the modern thermostat. Other inventions by Honeywell include biodegradable detergent and autopilot. Today, Honeywell is a global multi-industry behemoth with one of the largest installed bases of equipment. It operates through four business segments: aerospace technologies (37% of 2023 company revenue), industrial automation (29%), energy and sustainability solutions (17%), and building automation (17%). Recently, Honeywell has made several portfolio changes to focus on fewer end markets and align with a set of secular growth trends. The firm is working diligently to expand its installed base, deriving around 30% of its revenue from recurring aftermarket services.

Honeywell Intl's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Honeywell Intl showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.6% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Honeywell Intl's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 14.53%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 8.23%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Honeywell Intl's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.98% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Honeywell Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.77.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HON

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Feb 2022 UBS Maintains Buy Feb 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for HON

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.