In-Depth Examination Of 15 Analyst Recommendations For Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) underwent analysis by 15 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 15 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 8 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $46.87, along with a high estimate of $67.00 and a low estimate of $38.00. A decline of 16.09% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Advance Auto Parts by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Michael Lasser UBS Raises Neutral $44.00 $42.00 Scott Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $39.00 $41.00 Kate McShane Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $43.00 $60.00 Steven Shemesh RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $46.00 $52.00 Scott Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $41.00 $46.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $67.00 $71.00 Scott Stember Roth MKM Announces Neutral $40.00 - Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $50.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Lowers Neutral $38.00 $45.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Lowers Neutral $45.00 $64.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $43.00 $55.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Neutral $56.00 $64.00 Scott Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $46.00 $63.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $60.00 $64.00 Max Rakhlenko TD Cowen Lowers Hold $55.00 $65.00

Delving into Advance Auto Parts's Background

Advance Auto Parts is a leading auto parts retailer in North America with more than 5,000 store and branch locations. About 60% of the firm's sales are geared toward the professional channel, with the remaining 40% going to the do-it-yourself market. Through its vast store footprint and distribution network, Advance manages thousands of stock-keeping units conducive to various vehicle makes and models. The retailer primarily competes on the basis of inventory availability and service speed, making the operating efficiency of its hub and spoke distribution model critical to meeting customer needs.

Advance Auto Parts: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Advance Auto Parts's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.11%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 1.68%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advance Auto Parts's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.73%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advance Auto Parts's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Advance Auto Parts's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.52, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

