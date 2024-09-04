In-Depth Examination Of 14 Analyst Recommendations For Permian Resources

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 14 analysts have published ratings on Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) in the last three months.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 7 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $19.36, a high estimate of $22.00, and a low estimate of $15.00. Experiencing a 3.2% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $20.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Permian Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $15.00 $16.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $21.00 $23.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Paul Diamond Citigroup Lowers Buy $18.00 $20.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $19.00 $21.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $16.00 $18.00 Subash Chandra Benchmark Maintains Buy $17.00 $17.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Raises Buy $22.00 $21.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $21.00 $24.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $20.00 $20.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Announces Outperform $21.00 - Josh Silverstein UBS Raises Buy $21.00 $20.00 Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Buy $20.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Permian Resources. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Permian Resources compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Permian Resources's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Permian Resources Better

Permian Resources Corp is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on generating outsized returns to stakeholders through the responsible acquisition, optimization and development of oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets. The Company's assets and operations are primarily concentrated in the core of the Permian Basin, and its properties consist of large, contiguous acreage blocks located in West Texas and New Mexico.

Financial Milestones: Permian Resources's Journey

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Permian Resources's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 99.89%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Permian Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.87%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Permian Resources's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Permian Resources's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.54%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.48.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

