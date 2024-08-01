In-Depth Examination Of 14 Analyst Recommendations For Home Depot

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table encapsulates their recent ratings, offering a glimpse into the evolving sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 6 4 3 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 4 4 2 1 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $389.29, a high estimate of $420.00, and a low estimate of $318.00. Highlighting a 2.23% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $398.15.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Home Depot. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $396.00 $406.00 W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $380.00 $374.00 Michael Baker DA Davidson Announces Buy $395.00 - Daniela Bretthauer HSBC Lowers Reduce $318.00 $323.00 Max Rakhlenko TD Cowen Lowers Buy $420.00 $440.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Buy $400.00 $411.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Buy $406.00 $417.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $390.00 $420.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $420.00 $415.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $360.00 $360.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $410.00 $410.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $400.00 $425.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Buy $395.00 $415.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Market Perform $360.00 $360.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Home Depot. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Home Depot compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Home Depot's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Home Depot's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Home Depot analyst ratings.

About Home Depot

Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, operating more than 2,300 warehouse-format stores offering more than 30,000 products in store and 1 million products online in the US, Canada, and Mexico. Its stores offer numerous building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and decor products and provide various services, including home improvement installation services and tool and equipment rentals. The acquisition of Interline Brands in 2015 allowed Home Depot to enter the MRO business, which has been expanded through the tie-up with HD Supply (2020). The additions of the Company Store brought textiles to the lineup, and Redi Carpet added multifamily flooring, while the recent tie-up with SRS helps grow professional demand.

Key Indicators: Home Depot's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Home Depot faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -2.25% in revenue growth as of 30 April, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Home Depot's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 251.4% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 4.62%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 28.03, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

