In-Depth Examination Of 14 Analyst Recommendations For Floor & Decor Hldgs

In the last three months, 14 analysts have published ratings on Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE:FND), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 4 8 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 5 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $105.57, a high estimate of $127.00, and a low estimate of $92.00. This current average has decreased by 9.16% from the previous average price target of $116.21.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Floor & Decor Hldgs. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target W. Andrew Carter Stifel Raises Hold $100.00 $85.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $92.00 $99.00 Steven Forbes Guggenheim Lowers Buy $115.00 $130.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $95.00 $115.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Outperform $110.00 $110.00 Justin Kleber Baird Lowers Outperform $115.00 $127.00 Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $95.00 $125.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Market Perform $100.00 $110.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Lowers Outperform $110.00 $125.00 Steven Zaccone Citigroup Lowers Neutral $104.00 $109.00 Max Rakhlenko TD Cowen Lowers Hold $100.00 $115.00 Keith Hughes Truist Securities Lowers Buy $115.00 $130.00 Justin Kleber Baird Maintains Outperform $127.00 $127.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $100.00 $120.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Floor & Decor Hldgs. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Floor & Decor Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Floor & Decor Hldgs's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Floor & Decor Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc operates as a specialty retailer in the hard surface flooring market. Its stores offer a range of tile, wood, laminate, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories at everyday low prices. It appeals to a variety of customers including professional installers, commercial businesses, Do It Yourself (DIY) customers, and customers who buy the products for professional installation. Geographically, the group has a presence in the United States region and also offers its product through an e-commerce site.

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Floor & Decor Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -0.24% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Floor & Decor Hldgs's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 5.0%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Floor & Decor Hldgs's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.81%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.2%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.83.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

