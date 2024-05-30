In-Depth Examination Of 14 Analyst Recommendations For ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) underwent analysis by 14 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 4 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $148.29, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $129.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 3.98% increase from the previous average price target of $142.62.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive ConocoPhillips. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Freeman Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $159.00 $155.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Raises Outperform $140.00 $135.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $142.00 $139.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $151.00 $149.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $160.00 $170.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $154.00 $133.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $157.00 $145.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $135.00 $120.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $149.00 $141.00 Betty Jiang Barclays Announces Overweight $158.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Buy $170.00 $173.00 Devin McDermott Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $129.00 $123.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Neutral $139.00 $132.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $133.00 $139.00

ConocoPhillips is a US-based independent exploration and production firm. In 2023, it produced 1.2 million barrels per day of oil and natural gas liquids and 3.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas, primarily from Alaska and the Lower 48 in the United States and Norway in Europe and several countries in Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. Proven reserves at year-end 2023 were 6.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent.

Understanding the Numbers: ConocoPhillips's Finances

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: ConocoPhillips's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 March, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.5%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: ConocoPhillips's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 18.42%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): ConocoPhillips's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.17% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): ConocoPhillips's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.67%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, ConocoPhillips adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

