In-Depth Examination Of 13 Analyst Recommendations For Johnson Controls Intl

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Johnson Controls Intl (NYSE:JCI) in the last three months.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 3 5 1 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 3 1 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $74.77, a high estimate of $95.00, and a low estimate of $61.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.49% increase from the previous average price target of $67.67.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Johnson Controls Intl is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $95.00 $80.00 Andrew Obin B of A Securities Raises Buy $80.00 $76.00 Chris Snyder Morgan Stanley Announces Overweight $85.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $69.00 $61.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $81.00 $73.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $62.00 $61.00 Deane Dray RBC Capital Raises Underperform $61.00 $54.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $80.00 $75.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $78.00 $72.00 Timothy Wojs Baird Raises Neutral $72.00 $62.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $61.00 $62.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $75.00 $70.00 Joe Ritchie Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $73.00 $66.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Johnson Controls Intl. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Johnson Controls Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Johnson Controls Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Delving into Johnson Controls Intl's Background

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration units, and fire and security solutions. Commercial HVAC accounts for over 45% of sales, fire and security represents roughly 40% of sales, and residential HVAC, industrial refrigeration, and other solutions account for the remaining 15% of revenue. In fiscal 2023, Johnson Controls generated nearly $27 billion in revenue.

Financial Insights: Johnson Controls Intl

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Johnson Controls Intl's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 1.37%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Johnson Controls Intl's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 13.48%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 6.17%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Johnson Controls Intl's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 2.25%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Johnson Controls Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.65.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

