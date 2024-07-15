In-Depth Examination Of 13 Analyst Recommendations For Dollar Gen

Throughout the last three months, 13 analysts have evaluated Dollar Gen (NYSE:DG), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 3 9 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 6 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $150.0, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $135.00. This current average represents a 3.65% decrease from the previous average price target of $155.69.

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Dollar Gen by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Graja Argus Research Lowers Buy $170.00 $175.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $148.00 $151.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Raises Hold $140.00 $135.00 Michael Montani Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $151.00 $150.00 Edward Kelly Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $145.00 $155.00 Anthony Chukumba Loop Capital Lowers Hold $135.00 $150.00 Matthew Boss JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $137.00 $161.00 Scot Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $135.00 $140.00 Kelly Bania BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $140.00 $150.00 Peter Keith Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $141.00 $147.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $168.00 $170.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00 Joseph Feldman Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $170.00 $170.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Dollar Gen. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Dollar Gen compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Dollar Gen's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Dollar Gen's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Dollar Gen analyst ratings.

With over 20,000 locations, Dollar General's banner is nearly ubiquitous across the rural United States. Dollar General serves as a convenient shopping destination for fill-in store trips, with its value proposition most relevant to consumers in small communities with a dearth of shopping options. The retailer operates a frugal store of about 7,500 square feet and primarily offers an assortment of branded and private-label consumable items (80% of net sales) such as paper and cleaning products, packaged and perishable food, tobacco, and health and beauty items at low prices. Dollar General also offers a limited assortment of seasonal merchandise, home products, and apparel. The firm sells most items at a price point of $10 or less.

Dollar Gen: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Dollar Gen's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 6.11%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Staples sector.

Net Margin: Dollar Gen's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.66% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Dollar Gen's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.28% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Dollar Gen's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.18%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Dollar Gen's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 2.59. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

