In-Depth Examination Of 13 Analyst Recommendations For CF Industries Holdings

Analysts' ratings for CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 13 analysts.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 3 3 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $88.46, a high estimate of $100.00, and a low estimate of $80.00. Observing a 5.5% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $83.85.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive CF Industries Holdings. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $96.00 $90.00 Christopher Parkinson Mizuho Raises Neutral $93.00 $76.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $92.00 $88.00 John Roberts UBS Raises Neutral $85.00 $80.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Raises Overweight $90.00 $80.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $88.00 $80.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Raises Outperform $95.00 $85.00 Steve Byrne B of A Securities Raises Neutral $83.00 $76.00 Joel Jackson BMO Capital Raises Outperform $100.00 $95.00 John Roberts UBS Raises Neutral $80.00 $78.00 Benjamin Theurer Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $80.00 $85.00 Richard Garchitorena Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $83.00 $87.00 Andrew Wong RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $85.00 $90.00

CF Industries is a leading producer and distributor of nitrogen, which is primarily used in fertilizers. The company operates nitrogen manufacturing plants primarily in North America. CF also produces nitrogen in the United Kingdom and holds a joint venture interest in a nitrogen production facility in Trinidad and Tobago. CF makes nitrogen primarily using low-cost US natural gas as its feedstock, making CF one of the lowest-cost nitrogen producers globally. The company is also investing in carbon-free blue and green ammonia, which can be used an alternative fuel to hydrogen or as a means to transport hydrogen.

A Deep Dive into CF Industries Holdings's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, CF Industries Holdings faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -11.44% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 26.72%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CF Industries Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 7.71%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): CF Industries Holdings's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.04%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: CF Industries Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 0.59. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

