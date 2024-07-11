In-Depth Examination Of 13 Analyst Recommendations For Cava Group

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 13 analysts have published ratings on Cava Group (NYSE:CAVA) in the last three months.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 5 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 3 3 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Cava Group and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $84.46, accompanied by a high estimate of $100.00 and a low estimate of $58.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 15.27% from the previous average price target of $73.27.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The perception of Cava Group by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $100.00 $90.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Buy $95.00 $90.00 John Ivankoe JP Morgan Announces Neutral $77.00 - Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $72.00 $58.00 Andy Barish Jefferies Raises Buy $94.00 $72.00 Brian Harbour Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $85.00 $68.00 David Tarantino Baird Raises Outperform $92.00 $90.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $90.00 $74.00 Andrew Charles TD Cowen Raises Buy $90.00 $73.00 Chris O'Cull Stifel Raises Buy $90.00 $66.00 Jon Tower Citigroup Raises Neutral $81.00 $60.00 Nick Setyan Wedbush Raises Outperform $74.00 $65.00 Jeffrey Bernstein Barclays Announces Equal-Weight $58.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Cava Group. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Cava Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Cava Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Cava Group's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Cava Group analyst ratings.

Delving into Cava Group's Background

Cava Group Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants. It is the category-defining Mediterranean fast-casual restaurant brand, bringing together healthful food and bold, satisfying flavors at scale. The company's dips, spreads, and dressings are centrally produced and sold in grocery stores. The company's operations are conducted as two reportable segments: CAVA and Zoes Kitchen. The company generates the majority of its revenue from the CAVA segment.

Cava Group: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Reflecting a smaller scale, the company's market capitalization is positioned below industry averages. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Cava Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 April, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 27.54%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Cava Group's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 5.4% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Cava Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.41%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Cava Group's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.39%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Cava Group's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.6.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.