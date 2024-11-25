In-Depth Examination Of 13 Analyst Recommendations For Baker Hughes

In the latest quarter, 13 analysts provided ratings for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 6 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $44.15, a high estimate of $50.00, and a low estimate of $40.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $42.69, the current average has increased by 3.42%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The perception of Baker Hughes by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Gengaro Stifel Raises Buy $48.00 $45.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Buy $50.00 $42.00 Charles Minervino Susquehanna Raises Positive $48.00 $46.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $43.00 $43.00 Kurt Hallead Benchmark Maintains Buy $42.00 $42.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Overweight $46.00 $41.00 David Anderson Barclays Lowers Overweight $41.00 $42.00 Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Raises Outperform $45.00 $43.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $45.00 $42.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $42.00 $44.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Neutral $40.00 $42.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $42.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Baker Hughes. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Baker Hughes compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Baker Hughes's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Get to Know Baker Hughes Better

Baker Hughes is a global leader in oilfield services and oilfield equipment, with particularly strong presences in the artificial lift, specialty chemicals, and completions markets. It maintains modest exposure to offshore oil and gas production. The other half of its business focuses on industrial power generation, process solutions, and industrial asset management, with a high exposure to the liquid natural gas market specifically, as well as broader industrials end markets.

Breaking Down Baker Hughes's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Baker Hughes showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.02% as of 30 September, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Baker Hughes's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 11.09%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Baker Hughes's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 4.82%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Baker Hughes's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.07%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.37.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

