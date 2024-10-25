In-Depth Examination Of 13 Analyst Recommendations For Albemarle

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has been analyzed by 13 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 7 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 5 1 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $102.38, a high estimate of $170.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. This current average has decreased by 18.25% from the previous average price target of $125.23.

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Albemarle. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Neutral $79.00 $85.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $110.00 $100.00 Stephen Richardson Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $170.00 $190.00 Jeffrey Zekauskas JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $78.00 $115.00 Corinne Blanchard Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $80.00 $105.00 Charles Neivert Piper Sandler Lowers Underweight $90.00 $95.00 Ben Isaacson Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $85.00 $135.00 Arun Viswanathan RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $111.00 $128.00 Aleksey Yefremov Keybanc Lowers Overweight $132.00 $151.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Neutral $85.00 $102.00 Matthew DeYoe B of A Securities Lowers Buy $126.00 $135.00 Ben Kallo Baird Lowers Outperform $102.00 $127.00 Andres Castanos Mollor Berenberg Lowers Hold $83.00 $160.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Albemarle. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Albemarle compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Albemarle's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

Understanding the Numbers: Albemarle's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Albemarle's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -39.65%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Materials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Albemarle's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -16.07%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Albemarle's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -2.51%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Albemarle's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -1.23%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.39.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

