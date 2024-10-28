In-Depth Examination Of 12 Analyst Recommendations For PVH

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on PVH (NYSE:PVH), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 2 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 2 1 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for PVH, revealing an average target of $123.5, a high estimate of $142.00, and a low estimate of $100.00. Experiencing a 9.52% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $136.50.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive PVH is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Robert Drbul Guggenheim Lowers Buy $105.00 $120.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $107.00 $130.00 Kimberly Greenberger Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $100.00 $120.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Lowers Outperform $130.00 $140.00 John Kernan TD Cowen Lowers Buy $135.00 $149.00 Brooke Roach Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $124.00 $144.00 Adrienne Yih Barclays Lowers Overweight $142.00 $154.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Lowers Buy $130.00 $133.00 Simeon Siegel BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $106.00 $119.00 Ike Boruchow Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $130.00 $145.00 Heather Balsky B of A Securities Lowers Buy $133.00 $144.00 Dana Telsey Telsey Advisory Group Maintains Outperform $140.00 $140.00

Delving into PVH's Background

PVH designs and markets branded apparel in more than 40 countries. Its key fashion categories include men's dress shirts, ties, sportswear, underwear, and jeans. Its two designer brands, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, now generate practically all its revenue after its recent disposition of most of its smaller brands. PVH operates e-commerce sites and about 1,500 stores, licenses its brands to third parties, and distributes its merchandise through department stores and other wholesale accounts. The firm traces its history to 1881 and is based in New York City.

PVH: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: PVH's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 31 July, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.01%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: PVH's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): PVH's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 3.08%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): PVH's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 1.43%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: PVH's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.69, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

