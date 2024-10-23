In-Depth Examination Of 12 Analyst Recommendations For Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Across the recent three months, 12 analysts have shared their insights on Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ), expressing a variety of opinions spanning from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 8 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 5 1 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $171.67, along with a high estimate of $205.00 and a low estimate of $120.00. Highlighting a 1.67% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $174.58.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Jazz Pharmaceuticals among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $179.00 $175.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $175.00 $174.00 Ami Fadia Needham Maintains Buy $205.00 $205.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $140.00 $140.00 Jessica Fye JP Morgan Raises Overweight $202.00 $190.00 Charles Duncan Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $140.00 $140.00 David Amsellem Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $166.00 $188.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $174.00 $175.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $120.00 $140.00 Ami Fadia Needham Lowers Buy $205.00 $208.00 Oren Livnat HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $200.00 $200.00 Joel Beatty Baird Lowers Outperform $154.00 $160.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Jazz Pharmaceuticals. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Jazz Pharmaceuticals compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Jazz Pharmaceuticals's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Jazz Pharmaceuticals's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Jazz Pharmaceuticals Better

Jazz Pharmaceuticals is an Ireland-domiciled biopharmaceutical firm focused primarily on treatments for sleeping disorders and oncology. Jazz has nine approved drugs across neuroscience and oncology indications; its portfolio includes Xyrem and Xywav for narcolepsy, Zepzelca for the treatment of metastatic small cell lung cancer, Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and Vyxeos for acute myeloid leukemia. In May 2021, Jazz acquired GW Pharmaceuticals and gained its leading product, Epidiolex for the treatment of severe, rare forms of epilepsy.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 6.95%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 16.46%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Jazz Pharmaceuticals's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 4.52%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Jazz Pharmaceuticals's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

