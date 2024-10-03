In-Depth Examination Of 12 Analyst Recommendations For Essential Props Realty

In the latest quarter, 12 analysts provided ratings for Essential Props Realty (NYSE:EPRT), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 4 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $33.94, along with a high estimate of $37.00 and a low estimate of $30.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $31.02, the current average has increased by 9.41%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Essential Props Realty by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $36.00 $33.00 Connor Siversky Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $37.00 $34.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $36.25 $32.00 Sheila McGrath Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $34.00 $33.00 Sheila McGrath Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $33.00 $32.00 James Feldman Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $34.00 $31.00 RJ Milligan Raymond James Raises Outperform $33.00 $28.00 Jay Kornreich Wedbush Announces Outperform $34.00 - Greg McGinniss Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $30.00 $28.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Buy $33.00 $29.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Raises Buy $32.00 $31.25 Michael Goldsmith UBS Raises Buy $35.00 $30.00

All You Need to Know About Essential Props Realty

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust. It is an internally managed real estate company acquires, owns and manages single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies operating service-oriented or experience-based businesses.

Breaking Down Essential Props Realty's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Essential Props Realty's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 26.3%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Essential Props Realty's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 47.04% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Essential Props Realty's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.59%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Essential Props Realty's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.0%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Essential Props Realty's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.59, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

