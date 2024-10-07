In-Depth Examination Of 12 Analyst Recommendations For Carlyle Group

In the last three months, 12 analysts have published ratings on Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 3 4 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $49.33, a high estimate of $64.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. Experiencing a 1.34% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $50.00.

Analyzing Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Breakdown

The standing of Carlyle Group among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $50.00 $46.00 Michael Brown Wells Fargo Announces Equal-Weight $42.00 - Nicholas Watts Redburn Atlantic Announces Buy $55.00 - Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Buy $53.00 $55.00 Bill Kirk TD Cowen Raises Hold $42.00 $41.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $55.00 $52.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Overweight $46.00 $51.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $64.00 $69.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $44.00 $46.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Lowers Market Perform $46.00 $48.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Overweight $51.00 $47.00 Brent Dilts UBS Lowers Neutral $44.00 $45.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Carlyle Group. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Carlyle Group compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Carlyle Group's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Get to Know Carlyle Group Better

The Carlyle Group is one of the world's largest alternative-asset managers, with $434.6 billion in total AUM, including $307.3 billion in fee-earning AUM, at the end of June 2024. The company has three core business segments: private equity, which includes private equity, real estate, infrastructure, and natural resources funds (accounting for 34% of fee-earning AUM and 58% of base management fees during 2023), global credit (51% and 27%) and investment solutions (15% and 15%). The firm primarily serves institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals. Carlyle operates through 29 offices across five continents, serving more than 2,900 active carry fund investors from 88 countries.

Carlyle Group: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Carlyle Group displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 68.82%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Carlyle Group's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of 20.08%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Carlyle Group's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 2.93%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Carlyle Group's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.69%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Carlyle Group's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.1, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

