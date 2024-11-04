In-Depth Examination Of 11 Analyst Recommendations For Williams Companies

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Williams Companies, presenting an average target of $51.73, a high estimate of $58.00, and a low estimate of $42.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 13.19% increase from the previous average price target of $45.70.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Williams Companies is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gabriel Moreen Mizuho Raises Outperform $56.00 $47.00 Robert Catellier CIBC Raises Neutral $54.00 $45.00 Jean Ann Salisbury B of A Securities Announces Buy $55.00 - Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $56.00 $47.00 Robert Kad Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $58.00 $52.00 Spiro Dounis Citigroup Raises Buy $52.00 $45.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $46.00 $42.00 Shneur Gershuni UBS Raises Buy $55.00 $51.00 Elvira Scotto RBC Capital Raises Outperform $47.00 $44.00 Theresa Chen Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $42.00 $41.00 Tristan Richardson Scotiabank Raises Sector Perform $48.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Williams Companies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Williams Companies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Williams Companies's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of Williams Companies's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Williams Companies's Background

Williams Companies is a midstream energy company that owns and operates the large Transco and Northwest pipeline systems and associated natural gas gathering, processing, and storage assets. In August 2018, the firm acquired the remaining 26% ownership of its limited partner, Williams Partners.

Financial Milestones: Williams Companies's Journey

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Williams Companies faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -5.92% in revenue growth as of 30 June, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: Williams Companies's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 17.17%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Williams Companies's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Williams Companies's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of 0.76%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Williams Companies's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 2.14, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

