In-Depth Examination Of 11 Analyst Recommendations For Viridian Therapeutics

During the last three months, 11 analysts shared their evaluations of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 8 3 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 2 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $40.18, along with a high estimate of $61.00 and a low estimate of $27.00. This current average reflects an increase of 9.39% from the previous average price target of $36.73.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Viridian Therapeutics among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $38.00 $38.00 Julian Harrison BTIG Raises Buy $61.00 $56.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $44.00 $44.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Raises Outperform $44.00 $35.00 Richard Law Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $31.00 $25.00 Serge Belanger Needham Raises Buy $38.00 $30.00 Douglas Tsao HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $27.00 $27.00 Julian Harrison BTIG Raises Buy $56.00 $46.00 Serge Belanger Needham Maintains Buy $30.00 $30.00 Gregory Renza RBC Capital Maintains Outperform $35.00 $35.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Viridian Therapeutics. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Viridian Therapeutics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Viridian Therapeutics's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Capture valuable insights into Viridian Therapeutics's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Viridian Therapeutics analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

All You Need to Know About Viridian Therapeutics

Viridian Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in developing multiple product candidates to treat patients who suffer from thyroid eye disease. Its product candidate VRDN-001 is an insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor (IGF-1R) monoclonal antibody (mAb) being developed for the potential treatment for patients with thyroid eye disease.

Viridian Therapeutics's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Revenue Growth: Viridian Therapeutics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately 0.0%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Viridian Therapeutics's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -90268.06%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Viridian Therapeutics's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -18.25%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -10.69%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, Viridian Therapeutics adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for VRDN

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform Nov 2021 SVB Leerink Initiates Coverage On Outperform Nov 2021 JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for VRDN

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.