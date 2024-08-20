In-Depth Examination Of 11 Analyst Recommendations For Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) underwent analysis by 11 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 4 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 3 5 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $10.91, a high estimate of $17.00, and a low estimate of $8.00. Highlighting a 36.16% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $17.09.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Teladoc Health by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Sarah James Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $10.00 $10.00 Jessica Tassan Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $10.00 $25.00 George Hill Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $10.00 $15.00 Jailendra Singh Truist Securities Lowers Hold $10.00 $15.00 Charles Rhyee TD Cowen Lowers Hold $9.00 $15.00 Steve Valiquette Barclays Lowers Overweight $10.00 $20.00 David Grossman Stifel Lowers Hold $9.00 $16.00 Gil Luria DA Davidson Lowers Neutral $8.00 $12.00 Richard Close Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $17.00 $25.00 Michael Wiederhorn Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $17.00 $21.00 Elizabeth Anderson Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $10.00 $14.00

Unveiling the Story Behind Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health is a virtual health provider with a telehealth platform delivering on-demand healthcare via mobile devices, the internet, video, and phone. It also offers remote patient monitoring programs for chronic care management. It operates in Teladoc two segments Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The majority of its revenue generated from access fees on a subscription basis (per member, per month). The balance comes from visit fees and equipment rental and sales to hospital systems. Since inception, Teladoc has partnered with employers, health plans, and health systems to offer network access to their members; it has also started to market directly to consumers while expanding its service portfolio.

Teladoc Health: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Teladoc Health's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.53%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -130.39%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Teladoc Health's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -44.19%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Teladoc Health's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -21.36%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Teladoc Health's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 1.06. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

