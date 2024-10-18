In-Depth Examination Of 11 Analyst Recommendations For Steel Dynamics

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD), presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 8 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 2 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Steel Dynamics, presenting an average target of $136.82, a high estimate of $155.00, and a low estimate of $127.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $131.36, the current average has increased by 4.16%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Steel Dynamics is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Martin Englert Seaport Global Raises Buy $150.00 $132.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Neutral $134.00 $129.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $135.00 $130.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $130.00 $127.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $129.00 $131.00 Lawson Winder B of A Securities Raises Buy $155.00 $140.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $131.00 $138.00 Katja Jancic BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $127.00 $135.00 Bill Peterson JP Morgan Raises Neutral $131.00 $120.00 Curt Woodworth UBS Raises Buy $145.00 $129.00 Carlos De Alba Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $138.00 $134.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Steel Dynamics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Steel Dynamics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Steel Dynamics's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

For valuable insights into Steel Dynamics's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Steel Dynamics analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics Inc operates scrap-based steel minimills with roughly 16 million tons of annual steel production capacity. The company's segment includes steel operations, metals recycling operations, steel fabrication operations, Aluminum Operations Segment, and others. It generates maximum revenue from the steel operations segment.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Steel Dynamics

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Steel Dynamics's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.28%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: Steel Dynamics's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 7.32% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 3.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Steel Dynamics's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.07% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: Steel Dynamics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.41, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for STLD

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Maintains Buy Jan 2022 Wolfe Research Downgrades Peer Perform Underperform Oct 2021 Morgan Stanley Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight

View More Analyst Ratings for STLD

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.