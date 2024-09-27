In-Depth Examination Of 11 Analyst Recommendations For Hess

In the latest quarter, 11 analysts provided ratings for Hess (NYSE:HES), showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Hess and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $167.55, accompanied by a high estimate of $194.00 and a low estimate of $145.00. A decline of 5.63% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Hess. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $151.00 $171.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $173.00 $192.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $194.00 $210.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Neutral $145.00 $160.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $149.00 $151.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $192.00 $193.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $151.00 $166.00 Josh Silverstein UBS Lowers Buy $193.00 $212.00 Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Lowers Neutral $166.00 $167.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Raises Outperform $172.00 $166.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $157.00 $165.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Hess. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hess compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Capture valuable insights into Hess's market standing by understanding these analyst evaluations alongside pertinent financial indicators. Stay informed and make strategic decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Hess analyst ratings.

About Hess

Hess is an independent oil and gas producer with key assets in the Bakken Shale, Guyana, the Gulf of Mexico, and Southeast Asia. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proved reserves of 1.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023, at a ratio of 74% oil and natural gas liquids and 26% natural gas.

Hess: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Revenue Growth: Hess displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 39.89%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Hess's net margin is impressive, surpassing industry averages. With a net margin of 23.64%, the company demonstrates strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 7.44%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hess's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.0%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: Hess's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 0.94. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HES

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Jan 2022 Credit Suisse Maintains Neutral Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for HES

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provideinvestment advice All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.