In-Depth Examination Of 11 Analyst Recommendations For EOG Resources

In the last three months, 11 analysts have published ratings on EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG), offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 3 6 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 0 0 2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 1 2 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for EOG Resources, presenting an average target of $145.0, a high estimate of $159.00, and a low estimate of $125.00. This current average has decreased by 0.54% from the previous average price target of $145.78.

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive EOG Resources. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Biju Perincheril Susquehanna Raises Positive $159.00 $155.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $130.00 $136.00 Bob Brackett Bernstein Lowers Market Perform $125.00 $139.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $150.00 $155.00 Scott Hanold RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $147.00 $147.00 Tim Rezvan Keybanc Announces Overweight $157.00 - Noah Hungness B of A Securities Announces Buy $151.00 - Scott Gruber Citigroup Raises Neutral $130.00 $124.00 Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $136.00 $163.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $154.00 $153.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Raises Buy $156.00 $140.00

All You Need to Know About EOG Resources

EOG Resources is an oil and gas producer with acreage in several US shale plays, primarily in the Permian Basin and the Eagle Ford. At the end of 2023, it reported net proven reserves of 4.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged roughly 985,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2023 at a ratio of 71% oil and natural gas liquids and 29% natural gas.

Understanding the Numbers: EOG Resources's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: EOG Resources's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 10.42%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: EOG Resources's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 28.03%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): EOG Resources's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 5.85%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): EOG Resources's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 3.75%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: EOG Resources's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.14, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

