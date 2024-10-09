In-Depth Examination Of 11 Analyst Recommendations For Caesars Entertainment

Ratings for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) were provided by 11 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 4 2 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 3M Ago 2 3 1 2 0

Analysts have recently evaluated Caesars Entertainment and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $49.73, accompanied by a high estimate of $60.00 and a low estimate of $33.00. Highlighting a 1.97% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $50.73.

A clear picture of Caesars Entertainment's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $58.00 $56.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $41.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $59.00 $58.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Maintains Negative $33.00 $33.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $56.00 $53.00 Steven Wieczynski Stifel Raises Buy $56.00 $54.00 David Katz Jefferies Lowers Buy $60.00 $62.00 Jordan Bender JMP Securities Lowers Market Outperform $58.00 $60.00 Daniel Politzer Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $53.00 $54.00 Joseph Stauff Susquehanna Lowers Negative $33.00 $44.00 Stephen Grambling Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $41.00 $43.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Caesars Entertainment. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Caesars Entertainment compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Caesars Entertainment's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Caesars Entertainment's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into Caesars Entertainment's Background

Caesars Entertainment includes about 50 domestic gaming properties across Las Vegas (49% of 2023 EBITDAR before corporate expenses) and regional (48%) markets. Additionally, the company hosts managed properties and digital assets, the later of which produced marginal EBITDA in 2023. Caesars' US presence roughly doubled with the 2020 acquisition by Eldorado, which built its first casino in Reno, Nevada, in 1973 and expanded its presence through prior acquisitions to over 20 properties before merging with legacy Caesars. Caesars' brands include Caesars, Harrah's, Tropicana, Bally's, Isle, and Flamingo. Also, the company owns the US portion of William Hill (it sold the international operation in 2022), a digital sports betting platform.

Caesars Entertainment: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Caesars Entertainment's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -1.7%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Caesars Entertainment's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -4.31%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -2.8%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caesars Entertainment's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.37%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Caesars Entertainment's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 5.83, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

