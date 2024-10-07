In-Depth Examination Of 11 Analyst Recommendations For AbbVie

Analysts' ratings for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 11 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 9 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 6 0 0 0

Analysts have recently evaluated AbbVie and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $208.09, accompanied by a high estimate of $225.00 and a low estimate of $196.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 6.22% increase from the previous average price target of $195.91.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of AbbVie among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $212.00 $200.00 Steve Scala TD Cowen Raises Buy $225.00 $195.00 Christopher Raymond Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $209.00 $196.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $218.00 $211.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $200.00 $200.00 Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Raises Buy $210.00 $195.00 Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $205.00 $200.00 Carter Gould Barclays Raises Overweight $200.00 $187.00 Evan David Seigerman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $214.00 $180.00 Terence Flynn Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $196.00 $191.00

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to AbbVie. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of AbbVie compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of AbbVie's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of AbbVie's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into AbbVie's Background

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

AbbVie: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, AbbVie showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 4.31% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 9.4%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 18.4%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): AbbVie's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 0.94% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, AbbVie faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

