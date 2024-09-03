In-Depth Examination Of 11 Analyst Recommendations For 10x Genomics

11 analysts have shared their evaluations of 10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 4 0 1 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 0 3 0 1 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $27.0, a high estimate of $46.00, and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average represents a 32.5% decrease from the previous average price target of $40.00.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of 10x Genomics's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Mike Kratky Leerink Partners Announces Outperform $35.00 - Dan Leonard UBS Lowers Neutral $25.00 $30.00 Tejas Savant Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $46.00 $50.00 Kyle Mikson Canaccord Genuity Lowers Buy $32.00 $50.00 Tycho Peterson Jefferies Maintains Buy $24.00 $24.00 Derik De Bruin B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $25.00 $36.00 Rachel Vatnsdal JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $20.00 $40.00 Daniel Arias Stifel Lowers Buy $25.00 $53.00 Justin Bowers Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $25.00 $55.00 Matthew Sykes Goldman Sachs Lowers Sell $16.00 $26.00 Luke Sergott Barclays Lowers Overweight $24.00 $36.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to 10x Genomics. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of 10x Genomics compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts explore the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of 10x Genomics's stock. This examination reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of 10x Genomics's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Delving into 10x Genomics's Background

10x Genomics Inc is a life science technology company based in the United States. Its solutions include instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems. The product portfolio of the company includes Chromium Controller, Reagent Kits, 10x Compatible Products, and Informatics Software among others. The majority of its revenue is generated from consumables.

Breaking Down 10x Genomics's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: 10x Genomics's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 30 June, 2024, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 4.28%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: 10x Genomics's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -24.75%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -5.25%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: 10x Genomics's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

