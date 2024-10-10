In-Depth Examination Of 10 Analyst Recommendations For NOV

Analysts' ratings for NOV (NYSE:NOV) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 2 3 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 2 0 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 2 1 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $21.6, with a high estimate of $28.00 and a low estimate of $16.00. This current average has decreased by 5.26% from the previous average price target of $22.80.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive NOV. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Phillip Jungwirth BMO Capital Lowers Market Perform $20.00 $22.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Lowers Buy $21.00 $24.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $22.00 $23.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $16.00 $20.00 Elizabeth Porter Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $23.00 $25.00 David Anderson Barclays Raises Underweight $20.00 $17.00 Marc Bianchi TD Cowen Raises Buy $28.00 $27.00 Keith Mackey RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $24.00 $24.00 Saurabh Pant B of A Securities Lowers Buy $22.00 $24.00 Luke Lemoine Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $20.00 $22.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to NOV. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of NOV compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of NOV's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into NOV's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on NOV analyst ratings.

Discovering NOV: A Closer Look

NOV (formerly National Oilwell Varco) is a leading supplier of oil and gas drilling rig equipment and products, such as downhole tools, drill pipe, and well casing. The company operates on a global scale, with international markets contributing nearly two thirds of its annual revenue.

A Deep Dive into NOV's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, NOV showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.88% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Energy sector.

Net Margin: NOV's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 10.2%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): NOV's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 3.58%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.0%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: NOV's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.38, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Which Stocks Are Analysts Recommending Now?

Benzinga Edge gives you instant access to all major analyst upgrades, downgrades, and price targets. Sort by accuracy, upside potential, and more. Click here to stay ahead of the market.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for NOV

Date Firm Action From To Feb 2022 Goldman Sachs Downgrades Neutral Sell Feb 2022 JP Morgan Downgrades Overweight Neutral Dec 2021 JP Morgan Upgrades Neutral Overweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NOV

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.