In-Depth Examination Of 10 Analyst Recommendations For Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard (NYSE:HPE) has been analyzed by 10 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 1 7 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 3 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 4 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Hewlett Packard, presenting an average target of $21.7, a high estimate of $29.00, and a low estimate of $18.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 7.85% increase from the previous average price target of $20.12.

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Hewlett Packard is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Simon Leopold Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $29.00 $23.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Maintains Neutral $20.00 $20.00 Matt Niknam Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $22.00 - Tim Long Barclays Raises Overweight $24.00 $20.00 Asiya Merchant Citigroup Announces Neutral $20.00 - Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Raises Buy $24.00 $21.00 Ananda Baruah Loop Capital Raises Hold $18.00 $16.00 Mehdi Hosseini Susquehanna Maintains Neutral $20.00 $20.00 Wamsi Mohan B of A Securities Lowers Neutral $21.00 $24.00 David Vogt UBS Raises Neutral $19.00 $17.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Hewlett Packard. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Hewlett Packard compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Hewlett Packard's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Hewlett Packard's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Hewlett Packard

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is an information technology vendor that provides hardware and software to enterprises. Its primary product lines are compute servers, storage arrays, and networking equipment; it also has a high-performance computing business. HPE's stated goal is to be a complete edge-to-cloud company. Its portfolio enables hybrid clouds and hyperconverged infrastructure. It uses a primarily outsourced manufacturing model and employs 60,000 people worldwide.

Understanding the Numbers: Hewlett Packard's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Hewlett Packard's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 31 July, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 10.11%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: Hewlett Packard's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 6.64% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Hewlett Packard's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 2.34% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Hewlett Packard's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.85%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Hewlett Packard's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.53, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

