In-Depth Examination Of 10 Analyst Recommendations For EQT

Analysts' ratings for EQT (NYSE:EQT) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $41.3, with a high estimate of $55.00 and a low estimate of $32.00. Experiencing a 6.94% decline, the current average is now lower than the previous average price target of $44.38.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A clear picture of EQT's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $37.00 $42.00 Scott Gruber Citigroup Announces Neutral $37.00 - Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $32.00 $43.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $42.00 $40.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $43.00 $47.00 Mike Scialla Stephens & Co. Lowers Equal-Weight $46.00 $47.00 Arun Jayaram JP Morgan Announces Overweight $42.00 - Neal Dingmann Truist Securities Lowers Hold $32.00 $36.00 Mark Lear Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $47.00 $46.00 Cameron Bean Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $55.00 $54.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EQT. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EQT compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of EQT's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Discovering EQT: A Closer Look

EQT Corp is an independent natural gas production company with operations focused in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays in the Appalachian Basin. At year-end 2023, EQT's proven reserves totaled 27.6 trillion cubic feet equivalent, with net production of 5.79 billion cubic feet equivalent per day. Natural gas accounted for 94% of production.

EQT's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining EQT's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 4.31% as of 30 June, 2024, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Energy sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: EQT's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 1.07%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): EQT's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.06%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): EQT's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, EQT adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EQT

