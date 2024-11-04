In-Depth Examination Of 10 Analyst Recommendations For EastGroup Props

Throughout the last three months, 10 analysts have evaluated EastGroup Props (NYSE:EGP), offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 4 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 2 0 0 2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $198.8, a high estimate of $214.00, and a low estimate of $186.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $190.30, the current average has increased by 4.47%.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

The standing of EastGroup Props among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Lowers Overweight $199.00 $214.00 Michael Carroll RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform $186.00 $186.00 Richard Anderson Wedbush Maintains Outperform $209.00 $209.00 Brendan Lynch Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $193.00 $198.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $205.00 $204.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $204.00 $192.00 Vikram Malhotra Mizuho Raises Outperform $200.00 $175.00 Steve Sakwa Evercore ISI Group Raises In-Line $192.00 $188.00 Blaine Heck Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $214.00 $179.00 Stephen Byrd Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $186.00 $158.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to EastGroup Props. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of EastGroup Props compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of EastGroup Props's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of EastGroup Props's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know EastGroup Props Better

EastGroup Properties Inc is an equity real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in Sunbelt markets throughout the United States, predominantly in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California, and North Carolina. The company manages a portfolio of industrial properties. The vast majority of these properties are multi-tenant business distribution buildings that provide large warehousing and office space for customers. The company derives its revenue in the form of rental income.

Financial Insights: EastGroup Props

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: EastGroup Props displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2024, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 11.16%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 33.88%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): EastGroup Props's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 1.97%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): EastGroup Props's ROA surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 1.17% ROA, the company effectively utilizes its assets for optimal returns.

Debt Management: EastGroup Props's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.58.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

