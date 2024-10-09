In-Depth Examination Of 10 Analyst Recommendations For Delek US Hldgs

During the last three months, 10 analysts shared their evaluations of Delek US Hldgs (NYSE:DK), revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 5 4 1 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 4 1 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 1 1

Analysts have recently evaluated Delek US Hldgs and provided 12-month price targets. The average target is $21.4, accompanied by a high estimate of $26.00 and a low estimate of $18.00. A negative shift in sentiment is evident as analysts have decreased the average price target by 10.08%.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Delek US Hldgs by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $18.00 $21.00 John Royall JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $19.00 $26.00 Ryan Todd Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $19.00 $25.00 Connor Lynagh Morgan Stanley Lowers Underweight $22.00 $24.00 Nitin Kumar Mizuho Lowers Neutral $26.00 $28.00 John Royall JP Morgan Raises Neutral $26.00 $23.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Raises Underweight $21.00 $20.00 Jason Gabelman TD Cowen Lowers Sell $18.00 $19.00 Roger Read Wells Fargo Lowers Underweight $20.00 $25.00 Paul Cheng Scotiabank Lowers Sector Perform $25.00 $27.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Delek US Hldgs. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Delek US Hldgs compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Delek US Hldgs's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Delek US Hldgs's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Delek US Hldgs analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-capstock newsand performance you can start by tracking it here.

Delving into Delek US Hldgs's Background

Delek US Holdings Inc is an integrated energy business focused on petroleum refining, transportation and storage; wholesale crude oil, intermediate, and refined products, and convenience stores retailing. The company owns and operates independent refineries that produce a variety of petroleum products for transportation and industrial markets in the United States. Delek's logistics segment sells portions of the petroleum products its refineries produce. The logistics segment generates revenue through gathering, transporting, and storing crude oil and intermediate products, as well as by marketing, storing, and distributing refined products. The company also offers a collection of retail fuel and convenience stores operating in the Southeast region of the United States.

Key Indicators: Delek US Hldgs's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Indicating a reduced size compared to industry averages, the company's market capitalization poses unique challenges.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Delek US Hldgs's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -18.45% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Energy sector.

Net Margin: Delek US Hldgs's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -1.09%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Delek US Hldgs's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -4.48%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Delek US Hldgs's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.53%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, Delek US Hldgs faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for DK

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2022 B of A Securities Upgrades Underperform Neutral Jan 2022 Morgan Stanley Maintains Underweight Dec 2021 Cowen & Co. Maintains Market Perform

View More Analyst Ratings for DK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.