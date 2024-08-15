In-Depth Examination Of 10 Analyst Recommendations For CME Gr

Ratings for CME Gr (NASDAQ:CME) were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 2 6 2 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 3 1 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 1 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $208.7, a high estimate of $235.00, and a low estimate of $187.00. Highlighting a 2.48% decrease, the current average has fallen from the previous average price target of $214.00.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of CME Gr by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Raises Hold $200.00 $193.00 Brian Bedell Deutsche Bank Lowers Hold $193.00 $195.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Raises Underweight $191.00 $187.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Market Perform $213.00 $212.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $209.00 $208.00 Patrick Moley Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $225.00 $235.00 Benjamin Budish Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $208.00 $228.00 Richard Repetto Piper Sandler Lowers Overweight $235.00 $250.00 Kyle Voigt Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Maintains Market Perform $226.00 $226.00 Kenneth Worthington JP Morgan Lowers Underweight $187.00 $206.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to CME Gr. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of CME Gr compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of CME Gr's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of CME Gr's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into CME Gr's Background

Based in Chicago, CME Group operates exchanges giving investors, suppliers, and businesses the ability to trade futures and derivatives based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign currencies, energy, metals, and commodities. The CME was founded in 1898 and in 2002 completed its initial public offering. Since then, CME Group has consolidated parts of the industry by merging with crosstown rival, CBOT Holdings in 2007 before acquiring Nymex Holdings in 2008 and NEX in 2018. In addition, the company has a 27% stake in S&P Dow Jones Indices, making the Chicago Mercantile Exchange the exclusive venue to trade and clear S&P futures contracts. Through CME's acquisition of NEX in 2018, it has also expanded into cash foreign exchange, fixed income trading, and collateral optimization.

CME Gr's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, CME Gr showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 12.67% as of 30 June, 2024. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 56.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): CME Gr's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 3.18%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): CME Gr's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.68%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: CME Gr's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.12, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

