In-Depth Examination Of 10 Analyst Recommendations For Avidity Biosciences

10 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 5 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

In the assessment of 12-month price targets, analysts unveil insights for Avidity Biosciences, presenting an average target of $71.5, a high estimate of $96.00, and a low estimate of $53.00. This upward trend is apparent, with the current average reflecting a 4.38% increase from the previous average price target of $68.50.

The perception of Avidity Biosciences by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ritu Baral TD Cowen Raises Buy $78.00 $56.00 Corinne Johnson Goldman Sachs Announces Buy $59.00 - Eric Schmidt Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $96.00 $96.00 Eric Schmidt Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $96.00 $96.00 Eric Schmidt Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $96.00 $96.00 Gena Wang Barclays Announces Overweight $63.00 - Josh Schimmer Evercore ISI Group Lowers Outperform $53.00 $54.00 Joseph Stringer Needham Maintains Buy $60.00 $60.00 Josh Schimmer Evercore ISI Group Raises Outperform $54.00 $45.00 Keay Nakae Chardan Capital Raises Buy $60.00 $45.00

Delving into Avidity Biosciences's Background

Avidity Biosciences Inc is a biotechnology company. The company develops novel Antibody Oligonucleotide Conjugates therapies designed to overcome the current limitations of oligonucleotide therapies in order to treat a wide range of serious diseases. Its product, AOC 1001, is designed to treat a rare monogenic muscle disease.

Avidity Biosciences's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Challenges: Avidity Biosciences's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -11.7%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Avidity Biosciences's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -3461.76%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Avidity Biosciences's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -6.9%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Avidity Biosciences's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -6.16%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Avidity Biosciences's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.01.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Beyond their standard evaluations, some analysts contribute predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, furnishing investors with additional guidance. Users of analyst ratings should be mindful that this specialized advice is shaped by human perspectives and may be subject to variability.

