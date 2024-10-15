In-Depth Examination Of 10 Analyst Recommendations For Advance Auto Parts

10 analysts have shared their evaluations of Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 0 10 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 9 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $50.3, a high estimate of $65.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. This current average has decreased by 16.58% from the previous average price target of $60.30.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Advance Auto Parts. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Zachary Fadem Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $40.00 $50.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Lowers Neutral $38.00 $45.00 David Bellinger Mizuho Lowers Neutral $45.00 $64.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $43.00 $55.00 Michael Lasser UBS Lowers Neutral $56.00 $64.00 Scott Ciccarelli Truist Securities Lowers Hold $46.00 $63.00 Greg Melich Evercore ISI Group Lowers In-Line $60.00 $64.00 Max Rakhlenko TD Cowen Lowers Hold $55.00 $65.00 Christopher Horvers JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $55.00 $68.00 Seth Basham Wedbush Maintains Neutral $65.00 $65.00

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Advance Auto Parts. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Advance Auto Parts compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Advance Auto Parts's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Advance Auto Parts's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts is a leading auto parts retailer in North America with more than 5,000 store and branch locations. About 60% of the firm's sales are geared toward the professional channel, with the remaining 40% going to the do-it-yourself market. Through its vast store footprint and distribution network, Advance manages thousands of stock-keeping units conducive to various vehicle makes and models. The retailer primarily competes on the basis of inventory availability and service speed, making the operating efficiency of its hub and spoke distribution model critical to meeting customer needs.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Advance Auto Parts

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Advance Auto Parts's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 June, 2024, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -0.11%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Consumer Discretionary sector, the company excelled with a growth rate higher than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Advance Auto Parts's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 1.68%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advance Auto Parts's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 1.73%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.37%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.52.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

